Fresh snowfall at Gulmarg's Apharwat Peak delighted tourists, who were seen enjoying skiing and sledge rides. Visitors from Bangalore and the UK praised the experience, with some calling it better than Switzerland's. Snow was also seen in other J&K areas.

A fresh spell of snowfall brought early winter delight to scores of tourists at Gulmarg's Apharwat Peak in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming the famous destination into a breathtaking winter wonderland. Several tourists were seen enjoying skiing and sledge rides amid the fresh snowfall, adding an extra layer of excitement to their mountain getaway.

Tourist Reactions

A tourist, Mishes Mohan from Bangalore expressed his happiness, saying that he was sceptical weather it will snow or not due to the rain but felt extremely pleased afterwards. "We are currently in Gulmarg; the snow is wonderful, and we are having a great time. The children are enjoying themselves immensely and are very happy. I am very pleased. Yesterday, there was rain, so I was anxious about whether we would actually get to see the snow or if the plans would be cancelled, but now, everything is perfect," he said.

Another tourist from Bangalore said that she has previously visited destinations such as Switzerland, but nothing compares to the snowfall in Gulmarg. "This is my third day here. I’ve come to visit Kashmir and Gulmarg, and it feels like paradise. The snow is fantastic; it’s truly wonderful. It feels great. I would urge everyone to come and see the snow in Gulmarg; it is absolutely beautiful. I have seen snow abroad before. I’ve visited places like Switzerland, but nothing compares to this; Gulmarg is the best," she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, a tourist, Hina Majaria from the UK. shared that the snowfall in India is very different from the United Kingdom. Terming the experience wonderful, she highlighted that she couldn't wait to return to the country. "It has been an incredible experience. I had never seen snow in this country before, so seeing it has been wonderful. I feel very safe here; I am so happy I came, and it has been a fantastic experience. I am here for 14 days, and we’ve done some sightseeing, gone horse riding, and visited a glacier; it has been incredible. The people are truly friendly, the scenery is stunning, and yes, this is the first time my family and I have visited, and we already want to come back. Seeing the snow has been amazing; it is really thick and deep. It is wonderful to witness the season's first snowfall. I’ve seen snow in the UK and France, but it is completely different here in India," he said.

Snowfall in Other Regions

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall was also observed in the majestic mountain landscapes of the Gurez and Tulail regions of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Weather Forecast for Himachal Pradesh

On the other hand, the western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snow to Himachal from October 13 and October 1, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said on Sunday. Speaking with ANI, Sharma said a western disturbance had affected the state over the past 24 hours, bringing light to moderate rainfall across Himachal Pradesh and snowfall in the higher reaches and mountain passes of Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts. (ANI)