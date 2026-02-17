Police have taken action against the father of a juvenile who caused a fatal accident in Dwarka. The driver, who killed a 23-year-old, initially claimed to be 19 but was found to be a minor. The father will be chargesheeted under the MV Act.

Police take action against juvenile's father

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that police have taken action against the father of the juvenile accused in the Dwarka fatal road accident case under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act). He further said that during the initial inquiry, the SUV driver claimed he was 19 years old. However, further investigation revealed that he was a juvenile.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We had received a call at 11:57 AM regarding a road accident. Responding to the call, all crime teams went to the spot, where a Scorpio vehicle had hit a motorbike and a taxi. During the preliminary probe, the driver of the SUV mentioned his age as 19. But on further investigation, it was found that the accused driver was a juvenile. He was immediately apprehended and sent to an observation home. The accused received interim relief from 10th February onward."

"We have bound down his father under the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act), and he will be chargesheeted. Nothing about a stunt being performed at the time of the incident has been found. We have recorded a statement of the injured taxi driver, who is now discharged from the hospital," he said.

Details of the fatal crash

23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in a road accident in Delhi's Dwarka on February 3 after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle, police said. The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South.

According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

Investigation and legal proceedings

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash. Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

Police said that Sahil's post-mortem has been conducted and the report has been obtained. The injured taxi driver was shifted to the IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded, and the final medical opinion is awaited.

The accused driver, a minor, was found to be without a driving licence and was apprehended at the scene. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home. On February 10, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted him interim bail on the grounds of his Class 10 board examinations.

According to police, all three vehicles have been seized and mechanically inspected. Relevant documents have been verified, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected as part of the investigation. Further investigation is currently underway.