Delhi is gearing up for a spectacular Dussehra celebration as a colossal 221-foot-tall Ravana effigy prepares to dominate the skyline in Dwarka.

Delhi is gearing up for a spectacular Dussehra celebration as a colossal 221-foot-tall Ravana effigy prepares to dominate the skyline in Dwarka. Towering as high as a 22-storey building, the gigantic structure is being touted by organisers as the tallest Ravana effigy in the world, promising to turn this year's Ravan Dahan into a breathtaking spectacle.

The mammoth effigy, being erected by the Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society in Sector 10, will be joined by equally striking 90-foot-tall effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. All three figures will be set ablaze during the Dussehra festivities, drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacular culmination of the traditional celebration symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Three Months, 120 Workers And Seven Tonnes Of Iron

According to Akash Rajesh Gehlot, chairman of the Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society, the construction took three months and involved around 120 artisans and workers.

Artisans from Chandigarh were brought in for the ambitious project, which consumed approximately seven tonnes of iron to give the towering structure its shape and strength.

Ensuring the stability of the 221-foot giant was another formidable challenge. To anchor the massive structure securely, organisers dug a 10-foot-deep pit into the ground. The detailing further enhances its imposing appearance, with the effigy's attire crafted from waterproof velvet and its crown alone stretching an impressive 25 feet.

Rs 40 Lakh Project To Feature Remote-Controlled Ravan Dahan

The ambitious undertaking has cost approximately Rs 40 lakh, reflecting the enormous investment in materials, craftsmanship and manpower required to bring the towering effigy to life.

The spectacle will also incorporate modern technology. Rather than being ignited manually, the Ravana effigy will be set ablaze through a remote-control mechanism, adding a technological twist to the age-old Dussehra ritual. Organisers have also announced that green crackers will be used during the celebrations.

221-Foot Ravana Set To Become Dwarka's Biggest Attraction

With a towering 221-foot Ravana flanked by 90-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, Dwarka is preparing for a Dussehra celebration that promises to stand out for its sheer scale and grandeur.

Visible from a considerable distance, the gigantic figures are expected to become a major attraction for spectators gathering to witness Ravan Dahan. As the colossal effigies go up in flames, the celebration is set to deliver a memorable spectacle, blending traditional festivities with ambitious engineering and modern technology.