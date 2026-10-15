Gold Prices DROP Huge On Panchami: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Drops: Markets have released the latest per-gram rates for 22-carat and 24-carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. You will notice slight price variations depending on the city you live in
Kolkata gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Chennai gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Mumbai gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Delhi gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.
Bengaluru gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Ahmedabad gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.
Kerala gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Hyderabad gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Jaipur gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.
Nagpur gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 14,280 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Patna gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.
Lucknow gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,530 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,759.
Madurai gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
Surat gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,520 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,749.
Bhubaneswar gold prices today:
Buyers will pay Rs 13,515 for one gram of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 14,744.
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