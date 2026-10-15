In Meerut, police on patrol were tipped off about a planned theft. When they intercepted two suspects, the men opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring and arresting one man named Irshad. The second suspect, Ehsan, managed to escape the scene.

Police Encounter in Meerut

Kithore Circle Officer Vishwajyoti Rai, along with SHO Ravindra Kumar and his team were on night patrol when they received information from an informant about two individuals allegedly planning to commit theft near a highway under construction. Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached the spot and attempted to intercept the suspects. However, the two allegedly opened fire at the police personnel with the intention of killing them, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence,

Suspects Opened Fire, Say Police

Kithore Circle Officer Vishwajyoti Rai says, "On October 15, 2026, while on night patrol, SHO Ravindra Kumar, along with his police team, received information from a reliable informant that two individuals were present near a highway under construction with the intent to commit theft. Acting on this information, the police team immediately reached the location and attempted to intercept the individuals; however, both men opened fire on the police party with the intent to kill. Left with no other option, the police returned fire in self-defence. As a result, one individual was struck by a bullet... He sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. His name is Irshad. He is a resident of the Meerut district. The second individual managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness. His name is Ehsan, alias Kala... A ."

Pistol, Stolen Goods Recovered

According to the officer, police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge casing, one live .315-bore cartridge and suspected stolen property from the scene.

"A .315-bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge casing, and one live .315-bore cartridge were recovered from the possession of the injured individual at the scene. Stolen property was also recovered from the site. Both individuals have criminal records. The injured individual has been sent for immediate medical treatment. An FSL team has been called in. Further legal action is being taken." he added. (ANI)