Durga Puja pandals across India are featuring diverse and creative themes. Varanasi showcases a replica of Cambodia's Angkor Wat, Jabalpur highlights contemporary issues like protests, and West Bengal pandals depict themes from coal mines to Ram's Ayodhya.

Durga Puja pandals across India have taken on diverse themes this year, recreating architectural landmarks from across the world, depicting the struggles of coal miners and showcasing contemporary issues, including paper leaks and protests, through elaborate artistic installations. In Varanasi, pandals have been recreated as replicas of temples from across the globe, including the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

Speaking to ANI, Premium Voice Club Secretary Ravi Agrahari said the organisers had previously recreated temples from across India but decided to explore international landmarks this year. "Previously, we had created replicas of temples from all across India. This time, we decided to look beyond India’s borders. Our treasurer, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, proposed building a replica of an international temple: the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia—an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. We are replicating the design exactly." he added.

Pandal Themes Reflecting Society and Art

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a Durga Puja pandal has been designed around the themes of paper leaks, the CJP protest and protests in Delhi, bringing contemporary issues into the festive celebrations.

Celebrations in West Bengal

In another example of international architecture inspiring Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Behala, the Netaji Sarak Anchalik Adhibasi Brinda Club celebrated its golden jubilee Durga Puja with a 'Longmen Grottoes' theme. The Longmen Grottoes in China, known for their historic Buddhist carvings, represent centuries of devotion and artistic craftsmanship. Carved over 1,500 years ago, the site reflects a blend of faith, culture and artistic expression.

Meanwhile, Kendua Shanti Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti celebrated its 53rd Durga Puja with the theme 'Aishwaryi', combining devotion, community spirit and artistic craftsmanship.

At Thakurpukur SB Park Sarbojanin, the 56th year of Durga Puja celebrations features a 'Colliery' or coal mine theme. The pandal recreates an underground coal mine to depict the history, hardships and struggles of Indian coal miners.

In Salt Lake, the Sanskritik Sansad organised its first-ever Durga Puja with the theme 'Ram Ki Ayodhya'. The pandal features immersive 3D light animations and video presentations, bringing the theme to life through visual displays. The inauguration of the pandal was attended by West Bengal Governor Ravindra Narayan Ravi.

Durga Puja, one of West Bengal's most prominent festivals, is known for its elaborate pandals and creative themes that combine religious traditions with social and cultural narratives. (ANI)