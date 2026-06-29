Surat is emerging as a major coastal tourism hub with the Dumas Sea-Face and Eco-Tourism Park Project. The SMC-led initiative has transformed Dumas Beach into a world-class public space, attracting over 25,000 visitors daily with new amenities.

Surat, widely known as India's Diamond and Silk City, is rapidly emerging as a major coastal tourism destination with the development of the Dumas Sea-Face and Eco-Tourism Park Project. Spearheaded by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the project is transforming the iconic Dumas Beach into a world-class, eco-friendly public space. Designed by INI Design Studio, Ahmedabad, the project integrates the natural beauty of the coastline with modern public amenities, promoting sustainable tourism while enhancing the visitor experience.

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Project Highlights and Features

Spread across nearly 152 hectares and extending along about five kilometres of coastline, the Dumas Sea-Face and Eco-Tourism Park features promenades, cycling tracks, children's play areas, landscaped gardens, visitor amenities, parking facilities and EV charging stations. Once known primarily as a local picnic spot, Dumas Beach now attracts more than 25,000 visitors daily, reflecting Gujarat's emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism development.

Public and Official Acclaim

Speaking to ANI, Sudip Yadav, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh, said the destination exceeded his expectations after he visited it in person. He said the sea-facing benches offer uninterrupted views of the coastline and added that the project has also created livelihood opportunities for local residents. He praised the Surat Municipal Corporation for developing a well-designed and attractive public space.

Surat resident Tarnish Ramanni also appreciated the transformation, saying the government has created a destination with activities for people of all age groups, comfortable seating arrangements and well-maintained landscaping. He expressed confidence that the site would become even more attractive as further development is completed.

Assistant Engineer Ravi of the Surat Municipal Corporation told ANI that the project enables people to experience the natural beauty of the coastline more closely. He said the development has created an opportunity for citizens to reconnect with the seafront while enjoying improved public infrastructure.

A Boost to Gujarat's Coastal Tourism

The Dumas Sea-Face and Eco-Tourism Park is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening coastal tourism in Gujarat, combining environmental conservation with modern infrastructure to promote sustainable tourism and inclusive development. (ANI)

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