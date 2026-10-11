DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka condemned an alleged protest by AAP workers near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, filing a police complaint against Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP has also petitioned the National Commission for Minorities over the incident.

DSGMC Files Complaint Against Kejriwal

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka on Sunday said there was "great resentment within the Sikh community" over an alleged attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to stage a protest near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, adding that the committee had taken action against those involved and lodged a police complaint against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Kalka alleged that some AAP workers entered the area near the gurudwara posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters and raised slogans. He said the alleged actions were contrary to the sanctity of the religious place. "There is great resentment within the Sikh community regarding the manner in which some AAP workers entered Gurudwara Bangla Sahib posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and staged a demonstration. We have taken strict action against them and have also lodged a police complaint against their party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal. Some police personnel also went there; we condemn that, and today we have instructed the DCP to direct police personnel to avoid entering the 'Guru Ghar' in uniform,” Kalka said.

Kalka Accuses AAP of Spreading Misinformation

Clarifying the committee's objection to the police presence, Kalka said that while the area was a public thoroughfare and police personnel had not entered the gurdwara premises, they should exercise restraint and respect the religious sentiments of the community. He also alleged that the individuals identified by the committee as being involved in the incident were associated with the AAP and said the matter required investigation. “Even though it is a public thoroughfare and they did not actually step onto the Gurudwara premises itself, police personnel should exercise restraint given the current atmosphere. All the protesters were sent by Arvind Kejriwal, and this is a matter for investigation because the workers we have identified are all associated with the AAP,” he said.

Kalka further accused AAP leaders and workers, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, of sharing incomplete information about the incident on social media, allegedly creating the impression that police personnel had entered the gurdwara premises. “Furthermore, as soon as this action took place, AAP MLAs, their workers, and even Bhagwant Mann himself tweeted about the police presence inside the 'Guru Ghar', misleading people with incomplete information. People were told that the police had entered the 'Guru Ghar', whereas not a single police officer even stepped onto the Gurudwara's steps. If anyone comes there to stage a protest—whether it is Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, or even the National President of the BJP—we will not allow anyone to demonstrate inside the Gurudwara," he said.

'Will Not Allow Protests Inside Guru Ghar'

Reiterating the committee's position on demonstrations at the religious site, Kalka said it had no objection to people exercising their right to protest or visiting the gurdwara, but would not permit demonstrations within its premises. He said large numbers of devotees had visited the gurdwara over three days without being stopped and maintained that the committee would continue to welcome the 'Sangat' while ensuring that the sanctity of the place was preserved.

He further said, "I would say the same thing to every agitator exercising their right to protest... We saw thousands—in fact, I believe lakhs of 'Sangat' arrive over a span of three days; no one was stopped then, nor will anyone be stopped now or in the future. We have no issue with protesters coming here. However, we will not allow protests to take place inside the 'Guru Ghar'. As you all saw in the videos, they brought banners and posters and started raising slogans—actions that run contrary to the sanctity of the 'Guru Ghar'," Kalka added.

BJP Petitions Minorities Commission

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and former Delhi MLA RP Singh on Sunday petitioned the National Commission for Minorities, seeking urgent intervention over an alleged incident involving political gatherings, slogan-shouting, and placard displays within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib Ji.

In a letter addressed to Commission Chairman Sardar Harjit Singh Grewal, the BJP leader accused individuals associated with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with members and affiliates of Left student organisations, of using one of Delhi's prominent Sikh shrines for political activities. (ANI)