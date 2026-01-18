Drunk youths performed dangerous stunts on a moving car on the Gurugram expressway. The viral video sparked outrage, leading to a police investigation into the reckless act.

Public conduct has become a major topic of discussion on social media, particularly after every high-profile incident. Complaints about the actions of Indians in public spaces, both at home and abroad, are frequently raised online. Recently, a stunt performed by intoxicated youths in a moving car on an expressway went viral, prompting widespread debate. Consequently, substance abuse among Indian youth and their public conduct has become a significant topic of discussion across social media platforms.

Reports say the incident took place late last Sunday night on a road connecting to the Dwarka Expressway, passing through the Gurugram Sector 86 area. Dashcam footage from a car behind a Scorpio traveling on the busy road was circulated on social media. In the video shared on X, as a black Scorpio moves forward, a person can be seen standing up, emerging through the vehicle's sunroof.

Meanwhile, another person climbs onto the roof of the Scorpio through the window. It is clear that both are heavily intoxicated. This person sits on top of the vehicle and can be seen moving his body to the music playing in the car. The footage of the youths performing dangerous stunts on a busy road drew heavy criticism. Social media users wrote about everything from how to use a vehicle to proper conduct in public spaces.

Most of the comments were against Scorpio and Thar owners. Others wrote that the lack of responsibility from traffic police exacerbates the problems. Meanwhile, some pointed out that politicians control the officials and that is what needs to be controlled. Some wrote that the traffic police are asleep at night and suspected that most only work from 8 am to 6 pm. Following the harsh reactions, the police registered a case and started an investigation. Police have stated that they are trying to identify the accused based on the vehicle's registration.