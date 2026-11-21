Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticized the JKSSB paper leak, calling the government incompetent for failing students. He also advocated for direct bilateral talks between India and Pakistan following the recent SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum meeting.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Slams JKSSB Paper Leak Calls for Indo Pak Dialogue

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday hit out at the government over the alleged Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) paper leak scam, demanding accountability and accusing the administration of failing to safeguard students' prospects.

Speaking in Srinagar, Farooq said, "It is very unfortunate that the future of Talba is being played with like this. Scam after scam is happening, and I feel the government is becoming completely incompetent because this is not the first issue. You can see that a very serious concern has also come up regarding the SSB, like this leaking of papers and so on, and then the disparity we saw regarding Jammu and Kashmir, all the irregularities, all of those will go forward. This is a very serious issue in this process, and the government will have to answer for it."

Separately, reacting to Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Farooq welcomed the engagement while pitching for direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad. "Now look, this is a branch of the SCO, so it's a good thing. If there are connections and discussions, we always feel that there should be connections. The relations between the two countries should improve. We have always wanted just that. Now we hope that if this process is needed—even though it is currently at a multilateral forum—we expect that some process should also start at the bilateral level," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir remained under the Lieutenant Governor's administration following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, until an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assumed office in October 2024. In March 2022, the JKSSB conducted written examinations for 1,200 Sub-Inspector posts, alongside tests for Finance Accounts Assistants (FAA) and Junior Engineers (JE). Following the declaration of results in June 2022, aspirants staged widespread protests alleging unusually high selection rates from specific districts, including Jammu, Kathua, and Reasi. Based on the findings of a government-appointed Inquiry Committee in July 2022, the J&K administration cancelled the selection lists for 1,200 Sub-Inspectors, 1,300 Junior Engineers, and 1,000 Finance Accounts Assistants. (ANI)