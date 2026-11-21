Former Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the state's deteriorating economic conditions, industrial decline, and failure to maintain law and order during a protest march in Ludhiana.

Warring Attacks Punjab Govt Over Economic Crisis And Law Order Issues

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): Former Punjab Congress Chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of pushing the state into an economic crisis, alleging that industries in Ludhiana were struggling, businesses were facing difficulties, and the law and order situation had deteriorated. Warring made the remarks while addressing a gathering during the Congress party's 'Insaaf March' in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazar.

MP Warring accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to maintain law and order in the state and alleged that traders, shopkeepers and businessmen were facing an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. He claimed that 170 murder cases had been registered in Ludhiana alone in the past year, alleging that the state had never witnessed such conditions before. "Through the media and through you, we want to ask questions and demand answers from Bhagwant Mann today regarding this matter. In Ludhiana alone, 170 murder cases have been registered in the last year. Punjab had never seen such conditions before," Warring said.

He also raised concerns over the alleged deterioration of Punjab's industrial and economic conditions, particularly in Ludhiana, which has a significant manufacturing base. "Ludhiana's industry is in bad shape. Ludhiana's industry, our dye industry, is dying. Our cycle industry is dying. There is only one person responsible for this who has ruined Punjab. That is the Chief Minister of Punjab. Warring further alleged that extortion demands were being made from traders and that gangsters operating from jails were involved in criminal activities," he said.

He also blamed the state government for the spread of drugs, the economic slowdown and the loss of business activity in Punjab. "Today drugs are in every home in Punjab. Who is responsible for that? It is Bhagwant Mann. Today there is an economic recession in Punjab. The markets have lost their charm. Punjab is going down into an economic crisis. Who is responsible for that? It is Bhagwant Mann," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the state government of failing to provide employees with their due Dearness Allowance (DA). Referring to the political situation in Punjab, Warring said the Congress party was undertaking several programmes and marches across the state, with different leaders taking responsibility for reaching out to people in their respective areas. Warring said these initiatives were part of the party's efforts to reach every corner of Punjab and hold the state government accountable. He further said that the 'Insaaf March', which began from Ludhiana's Central Assembly constituency, would be organised in other constituencies as well, to raise people's concerns and demand accountability from the state government. The march was attended by several Congress leaders, including former MLAs and constituency in-charges. (ANI)