CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela are underway, focusing on infrastructure and cleanliness to ensure a pure and memorable experience for devotees visiting the sacred banks of the Ganga in Haridwar.

CM Dhami Highlights Clean Ganga Efforts Ahead of 2027 Kumbh Mela Prep

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday highlighted that Ganga ghats are being cleaned amid the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, emphasing that the river's flow is now "pure and pristine". Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh are currently in full swing—this includes the development of infrastructure, the construction of ghats, and extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts. Special attention is being given to all these aspects. Recently, with the active participation of the public, the Ganga and its ghats were cleaned; the result is that a pure and pristine Ganga is now flowing here. This will ensure a unique and wonderful experience for everyone during the upcoming Kumbh."

Emphasing focus on the experience of pilgrims, he said, "Our earnest endeavour is to ensure that all the devotees and pilgrims who arrive to take a holy dip—all those who consider themselves children of Mother Ganga—carry back a positive and memorable experience from here—from the divine land of Uttarakhand, from the banks of Mother Ganga, and from Haridwar." Meanwhile, CM Pushkar Dhami participated in a meeting of the BJP Joint Morcha and Cell office-bearers on the first day of the two-day extended State Working Committee meeting of BJP Uttarakhand at Premnagar Ashram, Haridwar. Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Day ceremony on the occasion of the India International Trade Fair-2026 in New Delhi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Uttarakhand Pavilion and inspected the exhibition of local products, handicrafts, traditional art, and other distinctive items brought from various districts of the state. Visiting the different stalls set up in the Uttarakhand Pavilion, Dhami gathered information about the products on display. Praising the items crafted by local artisans, craftsmen, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and producers from across the state, he said Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and local resources hold immense potential for economic growth.