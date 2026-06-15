DRDO on Monday successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO, Indian Navy, and Air Force.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, an official press release said. All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

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Indigenously Developed Missile

The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, is the Nodal Laboratory.

Top Officials Witness and Hail Success

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the Industry Partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM. Defence Secretary & Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored all activities during the launch. He congratulated all the team members involved in the successful flight test. (ANI)