    DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing intel to Pakistani agent; Know all about Pradeep Kurulkar

    The DRDO scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls. An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on.

    DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing intel to Pakistani agent Know all about Pradeep Kurulkar
    First Published May 5, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a scientist working at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facility in Pune on espionage accusations. According to ATS officials, on May 3, a DRDO scientist in Pune was found to have made touch with an agent of a 'Pakistan Intelligence Operative' (PIO) while doing official responsibilities.

    The accused scientist spoke with the PIO via social media, including WhatsApp messages, audio chats, video, and so forth. According to officials, despite having a responsible position, the DRDO officer abused his position, revealing critical government secrets that might endanger India's security if they fall into the hands of an enemy nation.

    The ATS station in Kalachowki, Mumbai, has filed a complaint under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923, as well as other pertinent provisions.  According to authorities, the accused appears to have been drawn in by female photos on social networking sites and then made contact with Pakistani intelligence officers in the previous year.

    Who is Pradeep Kurulkar?

    Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar has been named Director of the famous Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)].

    Kurulkar, who was born in 1963, began working for the DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after receiving his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering with distinction and first-class standing from COEP Pune in 1985.

    He then went on to complete his advanced Power Electronics coursework at IIT Kanpur, focusing on Drives and applications. His areas of competence include the design and development of missile launchers, military engineering equipment, cutting-edge robotics, and transportable unmanned systems for military uses.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
