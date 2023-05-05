Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Key NCP meeting today to elect new party president, decide on next steps

    Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has yet to make a final decision on pleas to quit, but his Nationalist Congress Party is preparing a successor just in case. Sharad Pawar resigned unexpectedly on Tuesday, amid suspicion over Ajit Pawar's developing ties to the BJP.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
    First Published May 5, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have an important meeting on Friday to determine the future party president after Sharad Pawar unexpectedly resigned this week. The NCP's main spokesperson, Mahesh Taapsee, said the committee formed to select Sharad Pawar's successor will meet at YB Chavan Hall at 11 a.m. to discuss the matter.

    After announcing his decision to quit as NCP president on Tuesday, Pawar stated that the election of his successor will be decided by a committee of party leaders. Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, and Jaydev Gaikwad are members of the committee.

    On the condition of anonymity, NCP leaders told PTI that Baramati Lok Sabha MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule will likely be the party's national chief, while Ajit Pawar will lead the Maharashtra unit.

    According to the leaders, Sule, a three-term Lok Sabha MP, has established herself as an efficient politician and has solid rapport with leaders of parties across the political spectrum. Ajit Pawar, on the other hand, has a strong grip on the state unit and is largely regarded as an effective administrator, according to PTI.

    Sharad Pawar met with upset party workers on Thursday, who asked that he rethink his decision. Pawar stated that his decision to resign was made for the sake of the party's future and the formation of new leadership.

    "I respect your feelings. I should have disclosed my intentions with you all and gained your trust. But I know you wouldn't have let me make that decision (to step down as party leader)," the former Union minister told his supporters. Pawar announced his resignation as leader of the NCP, the political organisation he formed and led since 1999.

