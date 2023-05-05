Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Train services to state halted, Indian Army issues warning about fake videos on social media

    Manipur violence: The Central government is closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in Manipur.   To restore law and order, paramilitary forces from bordering states are being mobilised. The Rapid Action Force, a riot control police force, has flown in 500 troops. They enlist in the army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and state police.

    First Published May 5, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state. The Indian Army issued a warning on Thursday about bogus films on the security situation in Manipur, urging civilians to depend solely on news from official and recognised sources.

    Taking to Twitter, the Army wrote: "Fake videos about the security situation in Manipur, including one of the Assam Rifles post attack, are being circulated by hostile elements for vested interests. The Indian Army requests that everyone only rely on content from official and verified sources,."

    On Thursday, the Manipur government ordered all District Magistrates to issue a'shoot at sight' order in exceptional circumstances. The central government is keeping a careful eye on the worsening situation in Northeastern state. To restore law and order, paramilitary forces from bordering states are being mobilised. According to a PTI report, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with top Manipur and central government officials via video conference on Thursday to discuss the situation.

    Clashes between tribals and the majority Meiei community in the state erupted on Wednesday, with rival communities launching counter-attacks in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to grant the Metei community scheduled tribe (ST) status.

    Over 9,000 people have been displaced from their villages as a result of the escalating violence. According to media reports, Defence PRO Lt Col M Rawat stated that the Indian Army and Assam rifles evacuated more than 7,500 civilians to safety in the violence-plagued Northeastern state.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
