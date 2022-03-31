Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for JRF, RA; Know eligibility criteria, age limit, more

    Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online at drdo.gov.in, the DRDO's official website. The deadline to apply for the positions is April 15, 2022. There are 7 JRF posts and 1 Research Associate (RA) post.

    DRDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy announced for JRF RA Know eligibility criteria age limit more
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a call for applications for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate positions. Through this recruiting effort, the DRDO hopes to fill eight openings.

    Educational Requirements:

    • PhD or similar degree in chemistry OR postgraduate degree in chemistry required for research associate.
    • JRF (Chemistry, Physics): A postgraduate degree in chemistry or physics in the first division with a NET qualification is required.
    • JRF (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical 1st division at both the graduate and postgraduate levels.

    Selection Process: 

    The selection will be made through an online interview, which will be strictly provisional and subject to document and original certificate verification. If there is a mismatch/ canvassing in details about qualification, discipline, percentage of marks, or non-compliance with any given criterion at the time of joining, the candidature will be refused.

    Age limit:

    Junior Research Fellow (JRF): Maximum age of 28 years as of the last date of application receipt.
    Research Associate (RA): Maximum age of 35 years as of the last date of application receipt.

