Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal

    Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29, Gurugram.

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

    In the wake of protest threats by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, a bar in Gurugram has cancelled shows by controversial stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The 33-year-old was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29. 

    On Friday, the VHP and Bajrang Dal sent a letter to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav via the Tehsildar requesting the cancellation of the performance.

    The members of the Hindu right-wing bodies said if the show was not cancelled, they would hold a protest against it. The show is likely to create tension in the city, they added. 

    "Comedian Kunal Kamra makes fun of Hindu gods and goddesses in his show, which is quite wrong. In such a situation, due to the show being held in the city, tension can arise, we request it be cancelled at the earliest, or we will protest," read the memorandum. 

    Also read: Comedian Kunal Kamra in trouble for 'joke' using kid who sang for PM

    "There have been many cases registered against Kunal Kamra in the past. If the show is not cancelled, we will protest," said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP. 

    While the administration is still to react to the appeal, the bar management announced they were cancelling the show to avoid trouble. 

    "We have got calls from many departments, and also members of outfits visited the venue to warn us, and finally we have cancelled the show. We have informed ticketing companies like Book My Show and others. The show would not happen," said Gyan, an employee of Studio Xo Bar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India snt

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Gogra Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement: One step closer to restoring status quo

    BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for wearing '41K Tshirt'; Congress hit back - adt

    BJP claims Rahul Gandhi wore T-shirt worth Rs 41257 at Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress hits back

    Paucity of funds: DDU College holds part of salaries, governing body demands explanation AJR

    Paucity of funds: DDU College holds part of salaries, governing body demands explanation

    Recent Stories

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India snt

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India

    Sexy video and pictures Ameesha Patel looks drool worthy in tiny bikini drb

    Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    football PSG star Neymar reveals teammate Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges snt

    PSG star Neymar reveals Lionel Messi now 'feels at home'; hopes they can overcome challenges

    Despite court order Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers drb

    Despite court's order, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra LEAKED on Tamilrockers

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon