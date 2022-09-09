Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29, Gurugram.

In the wake of protest threats by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, a bar in Gurugram has cancelled shows by controversial stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The 33-year-old was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29.

On Friday, the VHP and Bajrang Dal sent a letter to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav via the Tehsildar requesting the cancellation of the performance.

The members of the Hindu right-wing bodies said if the show was not cancelled, they would hold a protest against it. The show is likely to create tension in the city, they added.

"Comedian Kunal Kamra makes fun of Hindu gods and goddesses in his show, which is quite wrong. In such a situation, due to the show being held in the city, tension can arise, we request it be cancelled at the earliest, or we will protest," read the memorandum.

"There have been many cases registered against Kunal Kamra in the past. If the show is not cancelled, we will protest," said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.

While the administration is still to react to the appeal, the bar management announced they were cancelling the show to avoid trouble.

"We have got calls from many departments, and also members of outfits visited the venue to warn us, and finally we have cancelled the show. We have informed ticketing companies like Book My Show and others. The show would not happen," said Gyan, an employee of Studio Xo Bar.

(With inputs from PTI)