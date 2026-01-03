BJP leader Navneet Rana cautioned NCP's Ajit Pawar not to 'cross their limits' after his remarks ahead of Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. Rana and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan hit back, intensifying the political face-off between the state allies.

BJP leader Navneet Rana on Saturday hit back at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar over his recent remarks ahead of polls to the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body and said "no one should cross their limits while speaking".

The remarks of Navneet Rana, a former MP, came hours after Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan slammed Ajit Pawar's remarks made during a press conference in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. Chavan said Ajit Pawar should first introspect before levelling allegations. Navneet Rana said Ajit Pawar formed his party with support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "With the support of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Dada formed this entire party. They formed the government. No one should cross their limits while speaking," she told ANI.

BJP State Chief Slams Pawar's Remarks

In his remarks, Ravindra Chavan warned Ajit Pawar against indulging in allegation-and-counter-allegation politics. "These remarks by Ajit Pawar has been given in the backdrop of the local body elections. He should first look within himself (Khud ke Gireban Mai Jhank kar dekhna Chaiye) and consider which party he is talking about. Is he referring to the party led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi?... Instead of making such statements and allegations at the backdrop of the election in the media, he should go to the agencies," he said.

"How allegations and counter-allegations are to be made is something Ajit Pawar will have to decide. If we start doing the same, it will create a lot of trouble for him, and he should keep that in mind," Chavan added.

Emphasising the party's development-focused agenda, the Maharashtra BJP chief said the Pune civic elections should be centred on governance and delivery of basic amenities to citizens. "This election is about a developed Pune. It is about deciding who can provide better civic amenities to the people here, and the BJP can do that. That is precisely why I am here to say this," the BJP leader said.

Allies Clash Ahead of Civic Polls

The remarks come amid an intensifying political face-off between the BJP and the NCP ahead of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections. While both parties are allies in the state and central governments, they are contesting the civic polls separately, leading to sharp exchanges at the local level.

Row Over 'Criminal Background' Candidates

Ajit Pawar had also taken a veiled dig at MoS Murlidhar Mohol's remarks over "criminal background" of NCP candidates. "I want to ask those who are questioning us should see who had helped a person to abscond (a fugitive Criminal) and also take out the record of the last 15 years, how many candidates with a criminal background are being filled by whom?" he asked.

"If a crime is registered against someone tomorrow, does that person become guilty even before the crime is proven....even allegations worth Rs 70,000 crore were made against me. The people who made those allegations against me are they all with me today or not? Tell me...," he added.

Mohol Questions NCP's Candidate Choices

Mohol had questioned the candidates with criminal background being filled by the NCP in Pune. "Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar says that crime in this city should end and that koyta gangs should be eliminated. But on the other hand, if you look at the list of candidates given by his side from East Pune to South and from there to North Pune, it clearly shows what kind of elements they have accommodated. We do not know what criteria this fits into," he said.

The polling for local body polls in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. (ANI)