Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the assault on doctors at a Dombivli hospital, was produced in court for a remand extension. Doctors have stated that their strike will continue until justice is served in the case.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the alleged assault case on doctors and nurses at the KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, was on Friday produced before the Kalyan Sessions Court for extension of police remand. Mhatre was discharged from Thane Civil Hospital this morning after doctors declared him medically stable and fit for discharge. The court hearing is expected to decide whether the police custody of the accused will be extended or whether they will be sent to judicial custody. Police are also likely to present details of additional evidence and information gathered during the ongoing investigation.

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Doctors' Strike Continues

Dr Mahendra Baviskar, the father of Dr Shristi Baviskar, one of the doctors allegedly assaulted by Mhatre has stated that untill justice is served, doctors will continue their strike. "The media saw all that happened. We demand justice, until then, the doctors' strike will continue. Doctors are not ready to work; they feel anyone can come and assault them," Dr Baviskar stated.

Court Demands Physical Appearance

On Thursday, a Kalyan court rejected Mhatre's plea seeking to be produced before the court through video conferencing. The court held that his appearance through video conferencing would not suffice, effectively requiring his physical production before the court for further proceedings. The court had earlier clarified that no decision on police custody or judicial custody would be taken without Mhatre being physically produced before it.

Case Background and Arrests

The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar Police Station following the incident, and three accused have been sent on remand for two days. Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the fourth and the main accused in the case, was also arrested. After the arrest, he was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital after complaints of high blood pressure. The two-day police custody of the other three accused in the case ended today and they will also be produced before the court.

Accused Corporator Denies Assault Allegations

Earlier, Mhatre had refuted all the claims of the alleged assault on women doctors and nurses, stating that the CCTV footage "may look that way" due to the angle. Mhatre asserted that he did not raise a hand on any medical staff during the visit. "I express regret over the incident of assault that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle. I address her informally (using "tu") because she is like a daughter to me. I am not even aware of whether she is married or not. While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance; that is why I tapped her on the hand. We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings. We have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. The incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital. We will strive to address those deficiencies. The individuals who prompted my visit there will provide further details regarding the entire incident. The people who had called me did not answer my calls. I arrived at the scene considering the gravity of the situation. They are the ones who will provide the full details," he said. (ANI)