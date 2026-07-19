Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused in the Dombivli hospital assault case, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The order followed his surrender to police after the Bombay High Court cancelled his bail and took suo moto cognisance.

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors, nurses and staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days until August 3, as ordered by a Kalyan court. Accused Sadhana Karande, who is the mother of the female patient admitted to the hospital, has been remanded to one day's police custody.

Ramesh Mhatre's lawyer, Advocate Ganesh Patil, said, "The High Court had ordered a surrender by 5 pm today. Ramesh Mhatre appeared at the police station at 3:30 pm and was subsequently brought to court; he has been remanded to judicial custody until the 3rd. The women involved were also remanded to judicial custody for one day."

Corporator Surrenders After High Court Cancels Bail

Earlier today, Mhatre had surrendered before the Vishnu Nagar Police in compliance with a Bombay High Court order. The High Court had cancelled his bail and directed him to surrender by 5 pm today.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo moto cognisance of the case after Mhatre got bail by a Magistrate's court in Kalyan. The High Court stayed the lower court's order, considering the "gravity and seriousness of the issue and the perversity" noticed in the order.

Details of the Assault Case

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is the prime accused in the case involving the assault on doctors and nurses at the Shastri Nagar Hospital. He was initially granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on July 14.

The court delivered the verdict after considering Ramesh Mhatre's medical condition, as he was hospitalised following his arrest. The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. Police said four accused have been arrested in the case so far. (ANI)