Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the corruption allegations against three state MLAs, calling commissions for releasing MLA funds "extremely serious and concerning."A sting operation-based report in a national daily alleged that BJP MLA Revant Ram Danga, Congress MLA Anita Jatav, and independent MLA Ritu Banawat took commission for getting development work done in their constituencies."The news published in Dainik Bhaskar regarding legislators taking bribes/commissions in exchange for releasing 'MLA funds' is extremely serious and concerning. Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri @VasudevDevnani should immediately take cognisance of this matter and order a high-level investigation into it. For public representatives, integrity and honesty in public life should be paramount," Gehlot said in a post on X.Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level committee chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home) to probe into the corruption allegations. Stating "zero tolerance" for corruption, CM Sharma also directed the freezing of their MLA LAD accounts.Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "Today, a major newspaper has published a report on corruption in the MLA Local Area Development Fund. This is an extremely serious and concerning issue. Our government's policy on corruption by any public servant is one of complete zero tolerance. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared.""In this case, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police have been directed to conduct an investigation through a high-level committee chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home). The MLA LAD accounts of these assembly constituencies have also been frozen," the X post added.State Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra also called for an Ethics Committee probe. Calling it "unfortunate" for Indian democracy, he urged the political parties to take action against corrupt MLAs."This is an unfortunate situation for democracy. Even earlier, one MLA was caught taking a bribe against a question in the Assembly. There is an Ethics Committee, and it should probe the matter. If anyone is found guilty, it should be conveyed to the Vidhan Sabha Chairperson, who will present the matter before the Assembly and take the appropriate action. It is a responsibility of the parties too to take action against their MLAs," Kharra told reporters. (ANI)