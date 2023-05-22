Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctors at Safdarjung hospital give new lease of life to 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hand

    The surgery took as many as nine hours to complete and was performed on May 16, 2023. "After 4 days of post-operative care, the child was fine and her fingers were functional," doctors said.

    Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital puts new life into 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hands AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    A four-year-old girl whose fingers on both hands were had to be removed after an accident has got a new lease of life. This comes after doctors at Safdarjung Hospital transplanted two toes from her left foot to her right hand so that she could have functional fingers for important functions.

    This complex microvascular surgery was successfully performed by Professor Rakesh Kain and his team.

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates

    Mayra from Alwar, Rajasthan was involved in a machinery accident two years ago. Her family went to a state-based hospital, but the doctors could not fix her fingers back.

    With this, the 4-year-old was not admitted to school as she could not write or hold a pencil. It is also said that Mayra was not able to perform her routine work or play with toys either.

    In January this year, Net Ram, Mayra's father met doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. It is reportedly said that a team from the department of burns and plastic surgery was formed under the supervision of Dr Shalabh Kumar, HoD, who planned to transplant two toes from her left foot to her hand.

    Dr Shalabh Kumar said this was a very complex surgery that required uniting thin thread-like blood vessels to restore blood circulation and nerves and tendons. Such surgeries are done under an operating microscope and require expert plastic surgeons and anaesthesia teams.

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    The team that performed the operation was headed by Dr Rakesh Kain, while anaesthesia was given by a team of four doctors.

    The surgery took as many as nine hours to complete and was performed on May 16, 2023. "After 4 days of post-operative care, the child was fine and her fingers were functional," doctors said.

    Dr BL Sherwal, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, said that toe transplants are very difficult procedures and are performed at very few centres.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 26

    From the India Gate: From punctured dreams to 'kushti and dosti'

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates

    Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit AJR

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG Here are other awards he received over the years gcw

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    Recent Stories

    7 scenic places to visit during monsoons (MSW)

    7 scenic places to visit during monsoons

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms AJR

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms

    IPL 2023: 'For Sara Tendulkar' - Memes explode after GT's Shubman Gill helps MI with ton to boot RCB out snt

    IPL 2023: 'For Sara Tendulkar' - Memes explode after GT's Shubman Gill helps MI with ton to boot RCB out

    WhatsApp update Users will soon be able to create stickers within the messaging app says report gcw

    WhatsApp update: Users will soon be able to create stickers within the messaging app, says report

    Sohini Sarkar SEXY gallery: Actress sizzles in bodycon dresses flaunting assets, curves ADC

    Sohini Sarkar SEXY gallery: Actress sizzles in bodycon dresses flaunting assets, curves

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon