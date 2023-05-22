Doctors at Safdarjung hospital give new lease of life to 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hand

The surgery took as many as nine hours to complete and was performed on May 16, 2023. "After 4 days of post-operative care, the child was fine and her fingers were functional," doctors said.

A four-year-old girl whose fingers on both hands were had to be removed after an accident has got a new lease of life. This comes after doctors at Safdarjung Hospital transplanted two toes from her left foot to her right hand so that she could have functional fingers for important functions.

This complex microvascular surgery was successfully performed by Professor Rakesh Kain and his team.

Mayra from Alwar, Rajasthan was involved in a machinery accident two years ago. Her family went to a state-based hospital, but the doctors could not fix her fingers back.

With this, the 4-year-old was not admitted to school as she could not write or hold a pencil. It is also said that Mayra was not able to perform her routine work or play with toys either.

In January this year, Net Ram, Mayra's father met doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. It is reportedly said that a team from the department of burns and plastic surgery was formed under the supervision of Dr Shalabh Kumar, HoD, who planned to transplant two toes from her left foot to her hand.

Dr Shalabh Kumar said this was a very complex surgery that required uniting thin thread-like blood vessels to restore blood circulation and nerves and tendons. Such surgeries are done under an operating microscope and require expert plastic surgeons and anaesthesia teams.

The team that performed the operation was headed by Dr Rakesh Kain, while anaesthesia was given by a team of four doctors.

Dr BL Sherwal, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, said that toe transplants are very difficult procedures and are performed at very few centres.