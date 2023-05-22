Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates

    The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as he was feeling 'unwell', news agency reported on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate had lodged Jain in Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case in May.

    Recently, the Supreme Court sought the response of the ED on the bail plea of Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea. The bench, which did not give any specific date, said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief.

    On April 6, the former minister's bail was dismissed by the Delhi Court in a money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator, and fund provider in the alleged crime.

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

    The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit AJR

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG Here are other awards he received over the years gcw

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    PM Modi conferred highest honour of Fiji by PM Sitiveni Rabuka; check details AJR

    PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

    Top Naxal Dinesh Gope's arrest from Delhi unravels shady extortion operation

    Extortion, shell firms, luring youth with bikes... Top Naxal's arrest from Delhi unravels shady operation

    Recent Stories

    Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit AJR

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos ADC

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

    IPL 2023 rcb vs gt At my best again RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred snt

    'At my best again': RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG Here are other awards he received over the years gcw

    PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    No reason for public to rush to banks: RBI Governor on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon