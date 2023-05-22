AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates

The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as he was feeling 'unwell', news agency reported on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate had lodged Jain in Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case in May.

Recently, the Supreme Court sought the response of the ED on the bail plea of Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said they are on caveat and opposing the plea. The bench, which did not give any specific date, said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the top court for relief.

On April 6, the former minister's bail was dismissed by the Delhi Court in a money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator, and fund provider in the alleged crime.

PM Modi conferred 'Companion of the Order', highest honour of Fiji in Recognition of His Global Leadership

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.