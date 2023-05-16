Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs over 3 years, new CEO Margherita Della Valle says 'performance not good'

    British mobile phone giant Vodafone on Tuesday said it planned to axe 11,000 jobs over the next three years as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a "simpler" organisation.

    Vodafone to cut 11000 jobs over 3 years new CEO Margherita Della Valle says performance not good gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Vodafone, a global telecommunications firm based in the United Kingdom, intends to eliminate a staggering 11,000 positions in order to streamline and become more efficient. The layoff will be carried out over the next three years as part of the teleco's strategic plan.

    The new chief executive Margherita Della Valle said Vodafone will be a leaner and simpler organisation, "to increase our commercial agility and free up resources". "Our performance was insufficient. Vodafone must adapt if it wants to consistently deliver," Della Valle said in a statement.

    Also Read | Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    The business stated that it will refocus on the fundamentals and provide "the simple and predictable experience" its consumers demand in order to win its consumer markets.

    The action plan, according to Vodafone, is centred around three priorities: significant investment reallocated in the upcoming fiscal towards customer experience and brand; 11,000 role reductions planned over three years; and a Germany turnaround plan, continued pricing action, and strategic review in Spain.

    Also Read | Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    The job cuts are the biggest in the history of the group, which employs around 100,000 people. Vodafone said it would generate about 3.3 billion euros of cash this financial year, compared with 4.8 billion euros in the year to end-March it reported on Tuesday, and around 3.6 billion euros expected by analysts.

    Margherita Della Valle's predecessor Nick Read stepped down in December last year after a four-year tenure marked by a steep fall in the company's share price.

    Also Read | UIDAI solves biggest problem! Now verify email ID, phone number linked to Aadhaar; details here

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Make in India push iPhone maker Foxconn to invest USD 500 million in Telangana will create 25000 jobs gcw

    Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    UIDAI solves biggest problem Now verify email ID phone number linked to Aadhaar details here gcw

    UIDAI solves biggest problem! Now verify email ID, phone number linked to Aadhaar; details here

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike gcw

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike

    Want to become rich? 10 tips that will tart your journey towards being financially independent AJR

    Want to become rich? 10 tips to help you start your journey towards being financially independent

    Recent Stories

    Honda Elevate mid size SUV to miss out on panoramic sunroof global premiere on June 6 gcw

    Honda Elevate to miss out on panoramic sunroof, global premiere on June 6

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening AJR

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody anr

    Doctor Vandana death case: Court sends accused Sandeep to 5-day Crime Branch custody

    From Kedarnath to Cannes says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year MSW

    ‘From Kedarnath to Cannes’, says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year

    From Millions to Lakhs: IPL Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!-ayh

    From Millions to Lakhs: IPL's Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon