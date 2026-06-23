A doctor has approached the Delhi High Court with a contempt plea against his wife for not handing over their child's interim custody, despite a Family Court order. The husband alleges wilful disobedience and seeks immediate compliance.

A doctor has moved the Delhi High Court with a contempt petition against his doctor wife, alleging that she failed to hand over the interim custody of their minor child despite an order passed by a Family Court at Karkardooma. The husband has alleged wilful disobedience of the court's order and has sought action against the wife for non-compliance.

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The couple has been involved in a legal dispute concerning the custody and guardianship of their child since 2018. The husband has also moved an application seeking direction to the wife to immediately hand over the custody of the minor child to him in compliance with the order passed by the family court.

High Court Issues Notice

Justice Madhu Jain, on June 19, issued notice to the wife on both the custody application and the contempt petition. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 21.

Details of the Petitions

In his custody application, the husband has sought a direction to the wife to immediately hand over the custody of the minor child in terms of the June 3 order passed by the Family Court, Karkardooma. In the contempt petition, the husband has alleged wilful disobedience of the June 3 order.

According to the petition, the Family Court granted the husband interim custody of the minor child for 16 days, from June 15 to June 30. However, despite having knowledge of the said order, the wife has allegedly failed to hand over the custody of the child. The June 3 order was passed in a guardianship petition that has been pending between the couple since 2018. (ANI)