DMK chief MK Stalin unveiled a 'Superstar Manifesto' for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, promising major welfare schemes. The opposition AIADMK and BJP immediately slammed the document, calling it a 'copy-paste' of their own proposals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled what the party termed a "Superstar Manifesto" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a "copy-paste" exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in "sticker politics," even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model.

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DMK's 'Game-Changing' Welfare Agenda

From the second paragraph onward, the manifesto details reflect a wide-ranging welfare and development agenda, structured around six pillars: women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance. Positioned as a "game-changing plan," Stalin emphasised "smart economic multipliers" and "choice-based governance," asserting that the document builds on Tamil Nadu's welfare legacy while offering expanded benefits across sectors.

Key Promises for Women and Households

At the centre of the manifesto is the Illathu Arasi scheme, under which eligible women who do not pay income tax will receive Rs 8,000 to purchase household appliances such as washing machines, grinders, televisions, or microwaves. Stalin said the initiative empowers women while boosting local economies through neighbourhood retail. "The DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," Stalin asserted, highlighting the state's governance model. The manifesto proposes doubling the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai to Rs 2,000 per month and continuing free bus travel under Vidiyal Payanam. It also promises collateral-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women in self-help groups.

Focus on Healthcare, Education, and Youth

In healthcare, coverage will be expanded to Rs 10 lakh annually, benefiting nearly two crore people. Education and youth initiatives form another key focus. The Chief Minister's breakfast scheme will be extended up to Class 8, benefiting around 15 lakh students. Additionally, 35 lakh free laptops, skill training for five lakh youth with a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend, and increased student assistance under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes have been promised.

Farmer Welfare and Infrastructure Pledges

Farmers are assured higher procurement prices, Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane--along with free modern pump sets. The manifesto also promises 10 lakh new houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, alongside major infrastructure upgrades and digital governance reforms.

DMK Leaders Defend 'People-Driven' Roadmap

Reacting to the manifesto, Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa described it as "a superstar manifesto for the superstar state," adding that it is "responsibly built on the foundations of the Dravidian model" and would be key to Tamil Nadu's growth over the next five years. DMK leader Ezhilan Naganathan said the document was shaped by public input. "We got inputs from the people. We have concentrated on agriculture, city infrastructure, and urban development. We increased monthly allowances for women students and scholarships for college students. Health insurance coverage has been doubled from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh annually. It's a 360-degree manifesto addressing people's needs," he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed confidence in electoral success, stating, "We are definitely confident that we are coming back to power and will fulfil all these promises."

DMK leader Karthikeya Sivasenapathy said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin's Dravidian model government is doing very well from 2021 to 2026. People know that all the social development indices clearly prove the kind of growth Tamil Nadu has achieved in the last five years. So, to continue this growth, the Chief Minister has come up with a wonderful manifesto after consulting all the people of Tamil Nadu, not only the people of Tamil Nadu, but also Tamils living abroad, and asking them what kind of schemes they want. And a lot of importance has been given to women, especially schemes like the Rs. 8,000 scheme, where women can decide what they want to buy."

Echoing similar sentiments, DMK leader RS Bharathi remarked, "In DMK's history, the manifesto has always been the hero. This time, it is both hero and heroine. Around 50 schemes have been promised, and like previous elections, these will also be fulfilled."

Adding to the party's confidence, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK candidate from Thoothukudi Geetha Jeevan said, "We will go door to door to explain and gather votes. We will also deliver the message of the new manifesto to every household. People are ready to vote for our alliance. We will definitely win. We will win the constituency by a margin of more than 50,000 votes, and we will win more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu."

Opposition Slams Manifesto as 'Copy-Paste' Gimmick

However, the opposition AIADMK launched a scathing attack. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that the DMK manifesto was merely a rebranded version of AIADMK's proposals. "DMK has just put its sticker on our manifesto. It clearly shows a lack of original thinking. What happened to the 505 promises made in 2021? People are not willing to believe these lies anymore," he said.

AIADMK Alleges Plagiarism

He further accused the ruling party of copying key welfare schemes. "Rs 2,000 per month for women, Rs 2,000 old-age pension - these are all AIADMK promises. They have shamelessly copied everything. Even the Rs 10,000 financial assistance has been diluted into an Rs 8,000 coupon," he added.

The AIADMK, in a strongly worded post on X, said (translated from Tamil): "Stalin, who got caught copying! If he pasted stickers on Edappadi's schemes while in power, is he now doing the same in the election manifesto? Monthly Rs 2,000 for women, Amma housing scheme, increased procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane, higher assistance for the elderly and differently-abled, fishing ban compensation, laptop scheme, everything has been copy-pasted by DMK. After seeing how government jobs were handled in five years, repeating the same promises is the biggest joke. Shocked by AIADMK's Rs 10,000 aid and free fridge scheme, DMK has come up with a 'gift card' gimmick. This manifesto will be seen as a comedy in the election field. The only superstar manifesto is AIADMK's."

BJP Dismisses DMK's Promises

The Tamil Nadu BJP also criticised the announcement. In a post on X, the party said, "All your promises have lost their value, Mr MK Stalin!"

Despite the criticism, DMK leaders maintained that the manifesto has received widespread public support. Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru said, "The party is not afraid of any opponent. DMK will secure victory for a second consecutive term. The manifesto has been well received by the public."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)