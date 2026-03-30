DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi calls the party's election manifesto a 'superstar' roadmap for TN. Key promises include doubling women's aid to Rs 2000, expanding the CM's breakfast scheme, and upholding the two-language policy.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK candidate from Thiruverumbur, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Monday termed the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls as a "superstar" roadmap for the state and stated that it.reflects the government's commitment to education, welfare, and inclusive growth.

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Manifesto's Focus on Education and Welfare

"I am so happy. In school education, without any compromise, we will implement the two-language policy. We have already framed our state education policy, and we are always against NEP. That has been well explained in the manifesto," Poyyamozhi told ANI.

Highlighting key welfare initiatives, he welcomed the proposed enhancement of financial assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. "I am so happy regarding Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, I think Rs 1000 is going to be raised to Rs 2000," he said.

The minister also underlined the expansion of the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme, describing it as a major success in improving student welfare. "We know about the CM's morning breakfast scheme. Almost 20 lakh students benefited because of this scheme. It has now been extended to students till class 8, and another 15 lakh students are going to benefit because of this scheme," he said.

Poyyamozhi further emphasised the party's focus on higher education and infrastructure development in the sector. "This time again, we are going to give more in the higher education side also. Another five years, we are going to spend crores for the government colleges. So, I am very happy," he said.

Confident about the manifesto's appeal, he added, "This time also, our manifesto is going to be the superstar of our party."

Thiruverumbur: A Look at Past Elections

Thiruverumbur assembly constituency falls under Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go for polling along with the rest of the state on April 23.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK.

in the previous 2016 Assembly polls too, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won trumping Kalaichelvan.D of the AIADMK.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, S.Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat defeating K.N.Seharan of DMK.

DMK's 'Six Steps Towards Progress'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled the DMK's manifesto, branding it as a "Superstar Manifesto" anchored in "six steps towards progress," with a strong emphasis on women-centric welfare and social development.

Among the key announcements, the monthly financial assistance for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is proposed to be doubled to Rs 2,000. The manifesto also promises expansion of healthcare coverage, increased pensions, and continued support for schemes such as free bus travel for women.

In the education sector, the government plans to extend the breakfast scheme up to Class 8, benefiting an additional 15 lakh students, while also focusing on skill development, higher education funding, and distribution of free laptops.

The manifesto outlines six major pillars--women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance--aimed at strengthening the state's welfare framework and economic growth.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.