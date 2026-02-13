DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu slammed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami's 'puppet CM' remark regarding the ₹5,000 women's grant. Kanimozhi called the move a 'jolt' to the AIADMK and confidently predicted a DMK sweep in the 2026 TN elections.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu slammed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's 'puppet CM' remark after the DMK government credited ₹5,000 to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme. Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi claimed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's announcement has been a "big jolt" to the AIADMK, noting that the opposition party included a ₹2,000 grant in their manifesto after the DMK's move. She further declared that the AIADMK will lose the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"For the AIADMK, who commented on what our Stalin sir has done. Let us not forget what he said. How can we get 1000 rupees? It is not possible. And now they have included in their manifesto that they would give 2000. I think it's all a big jolt for them. What our chief minister has done proactively. And since we are in a pro-incumbency period, I think we will sweep the 2026 legislative assembly elections. Because most of them will lose this election. That is why they have announced this 2000 grant," said Kanimozhi.

AIADMK Alleges 'Election Fear' Behind Grant

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, alleged that the move to credit Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme stems from "fear of election defeat."

In a post on X, Palaniswami claimed that the Stalin government, which dragged its feet for 28 months without providing the ₹1,000 (Magalir Urimai Thogai), is now reportedly giving a "Summer Special Grant" along with three months of arrears. He further claimed that this announcement is a result of fear of the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections and of AIADMK's door-to-door campaign exposing the government's failures.

"Have you seen what the fear of election defeat makes the puppet chief minister do? The Stalin government, which has been dragging its feet without paying the '1000 rupees' for 28 months, is now offering a 'summer special amount' in addition to the three-month amount. Did we not have summer in 2024 and 2025?" wrote Palaniswami. He further alleged that the government was attempting a "patchwork" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Claiming that families had suffered financial losses under the DMK regime. "After ruining Tamil Nadu into a state where there is no safety for women--from young girls to the elderly--do you really think the women of Tamil Nadu will believe this 'patchwork' job of depositing 'election-time money'"? added Palaniswami.

CM Stalin Explains Pre-emptive Payment

Ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he has credited ₹3,000 in advance under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme and a ₹2,000 as a "summer special package to its beneficiaries." In total, the Chief Minister deposited ₹5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women across the state.

In a post on X, Stalin clarified that the ₹3,000 represented advance payments for February, March, and April. He alleged that "some" were attempting to block the grant for three months by citing the upcoming elections, but asserted that his government acted pre-emptively to ensure beneficiaries faced no disruption. "For the women of Tamil Nadu, this Women's Rights Grant is the promise given by Stalin. No matter who tries to create obstacles, I will not step back. Citing the elections as a reason, they are trying to block the Women's Rights Grant for three months. But our #DravidianModel government has acted ahead of them! As an advance for the months of February, March, and April - ₹3,000, along with a summer special package of ₹2,000! A total of ₹5,000 has been credited this morning to all 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme," the post read. (ANI)