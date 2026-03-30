DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expresses strong confidence that the DMK will return to power in the Tamil Nadu polls. She cites public trust in the party's manifesto and its track record of delivering on promises over the past five years.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday expressed confidence that the DMK will be voted back to power in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing public trust in the party's governance and manifesto over the past five years.

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Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said the people of Tamil Nadu were assured in their choice and confident about the party's ability to deliver good governance. "Very confident that DMK is going to be voted back to governance...They (people) are very confident in who they are going to vote for, very sure that DMK will be back to give good governance," she said.

Confidence in Manifesto and Governance

Kanimozhi highlighted the public's faith in the DMK manifesto, adding that the party has consistently delivered on promises made during its previous term. "I think people have confidence in the DMK manifesto, and they look forward to the DMK manifesto because we always deliver. In the last 5 years, the CM has delivered what we promised, and he has delivered much more than what we promised. So, they are very confident that whatever we promised, like other manifestos, we will deliver," Kanimozhi said.

Stance on Women's Security

She contrasted the party's actions with the AIADMK, alleging that the opposition party had protected offenders in criminal cases, contrasting it with the DMK government's record on women's security. "We have always taken action over women's security, unlike AIADMK, which tried to protect the people who actually committed the crimes," she said.

Election and Alliance Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties. (ANI)