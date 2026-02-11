DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan affirmed the party's adherence to CM MK Stalin's stance against power-sharing with allies like Congress, stating coalition governance is unsuitable for Tamil Nadu. He dismissed concerns over strained ties with partners.

Amid fresh political debate over power-sharing in Tamil Nadu, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party would abide by Chief Minister MK Stalin's decision that coalition governance is not suitable for the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Elangovan said, "We have to go by the decision of our party president. Beyond that, I have nothing to say on that."

He dismissed suggestions that such comments could strain ties between the DMK and Congress, asserting that only official party leadership views matter. "Their leaders have not talked about this. Neither the AICC president nor the TNCC president had talked about this. We are answerable only to the official presidents, not to each and every person," he said.

Alliance Strategy and Election Outlook

On seat-sharing talks, Elangovan confirmed that discussions would begin soon. "We know when to start. We are in a coalition since 1962... the talks were always smooth. Every party has an ambition to contest in more seats, but we must be practical and see what will ensure victory to the alliance," he added.

Taking a swipe at Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, who claimed the DMK had not returned to power consecutively, Elangovan said, "He is a funny man. For two parliamentary elections, we have won. They have got only a big-sized zero... We have been continuously winning."

Reiterating confidence ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Elangovan said, "This alliance is very strong. We have performed well. The alliance is intact, and we will face the elections and will win more than 200 seats."

CM Stalin's Definitive Stance on Coalition Governance

Earlier in the day, CM MK Stalin laid out the guidelines for the alliance with the Congress and other parties as the state gears up for polls later this year.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Stalin firmly ruled out any shared governance model with the DMK allies like the Congress.

Recently, there have been voices within the Congress which had spoken up for demanding ministerial berths in the DMK-led government.

Stalin asserted that a power-sharing arrangement in governance would not be suitable for Tamil Nadu. "A share in governance is a demand that does not apply to Tamil Nadu. They know it better than us. That slogan is nothing but a calculated conspiracy by those who cannot stand to see us united," he said

However, the Tamil Nadu CM signalled that the Congress would continue to be a partner when the state goes to the hustings.