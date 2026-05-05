DMK begins reviewing CM MK Stalin's loss in the Kolathur seat to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. Stalin conceded defeat. TVK, led by actor Vijay, made a stunning debut, winning 108 seats, potentially shifting Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party has begun reviewing the reasons behind outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin's defeat from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said on Monday, "We discussed the reason behind the defeat of CM Stalin from the Kolathur seat."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Stalin was seen leaving the DMK headquarters, 'Arivalayam', in Chennai following the election results.

DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (74202) was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu (82997) in Kolathur constituency in the assembly elections by a margin of 8795 votes.

Earlier, MK Stalin formally conceded defeat in a post on X while addressing the people of Tamil Nadu. Stalin accepted the "verdict" with humility, offering his congratulations to the winners.

"We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!" he said.

"In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements," he added, recalling his government's record over the last five years.

TVK's Stunning Debut and Historic Shift

Meanwhile, TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and has won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. It is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government.

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.