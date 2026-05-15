DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai backed MK Stalin's letter to PM Modi, terming NEET an 'evil' and urging its abolition in Tamil Nadu. He cited the burden on students, the 'one-size-fits-all' policy, and the rise of a coaching mafia.

DMK calls NEET 'evil', cites coaching mafia

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Friday backed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NEET issue and reiterated the party's demand for abolishing the examination in the state. Speaking to ANI on the issue, Annadurai termed NEET an "evil" and said the examination system was placing an unnecessary burden on students. "NEET is an evil, and this is what we have been saying for the last 10 years. Please abolish NEET, don't burden the students with it," he said.

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He further alleged that the Union government's "one-size-fits-all" policy was not suitable for a diverse country like India and said Tamil Nadu's healthcare infrastructure and students' aspirations were different from those of other states. "The Union government had a policy, size fits all policy, which would not be feasible at all in a diverse country like that. Tamil Nadu, the health infrastructure and the aspirations of the students are different," he said.

The DMK leader also alleged that NEET had encouraged the growth of a "coaching class mafia" and raised concerns over alleged paper leaks. "Give them the opportunity, access even to the poorest of the poor. But they have brought in NEET and the coaching class mafia. On top of that are consistent leaks. Every year, there is a leak," he alleged.

Annadurai urged the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and allow states to decide independently on the issue. "Please abolish NEET for the state of Tamil Nadu and let the rest of the states decide for themselves," he added.

MK Stalin writes to PM Modi over NEET irregularities

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt NEET-UG examination for 2026-2027 and allow State governments to make admissions as per the marks obtained in the qualifying examinations, in the wake of cancellation of the competitive exam following a paper leak.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, was cancelled after a paper leak surfaced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals in connection with the paper leak and irregularities in conducting the examination. The accused have been sent into a seven-day custody.

Stalin proposes Class 12 marks model

Alleging "repeated failures, systemic vulnerabilities, and growing public distrust surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)," MK Stalin cited a long list of irregularities in the entrance examinations.

Demanding scrapping of the NEET exam, Stalin proposed Tamil Nadu's pre-NEET admission model, based on class 12 marks. He urged the Centre to pass an Ordinance, allowing state governments to make a decision on the entrance for medical and dental courses. He cited the Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, as a solution, which awaits the President's assent. (ANI)