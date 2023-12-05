DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH)

During the parliamentary session, DMK MP Senthil Kumar asserted, "The power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi which we generally call the Gau Mutra states."

DMK MP Senthil Kumar stirred controversy on Tuesday with his remark in Parliament, claiming that the BJP's electoral victories are concentrated in the "Gau Mutra" states, referring to the Hindi heartland states. While the BJP has secured significant wins in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Kumar pointed out the party's shortcomings in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

This statement has sparked debate and raised eyebrows, as it associates the BJP's electoral success with a particular region.

The BJP has indeed performed well in the Hindi heartland states, securing notable victories in assembly elections, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. These states are considered crucial for any political party aiming to form a strong presence at the national level.

Senthil Kumar went on to emphasize the BJP's perceived failures in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This observation underscores the regional variations in political dynamics and the BJP's challenges in making significant inroads in the southern regions.

This isn't the first instance of Senthil Kumar using the term 'Gau Mutra states.' In 2022, while discussing the National Education Policy, the DMK MP had previously employed the controversial term, indicating a recurring theme in his statements.

The MP's remarks have sparked a debate on regional politics, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of using such terms. Critics argue that such categorizations may deepen regional divides and undermine the diversity of India's political landscape.