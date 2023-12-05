Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH)

    During the parliamentary session, DMK MP Senthil Kumar asserted, "The power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi which we generally call the Gau Mutra states."

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar stirred controversy on Tuesday with his remark in Parliament, claiming that the BJP's electoral victories are concentrated in the "Gau Mutra" states, referring to the Hindi heartland states. While the BJP has secured significant wins in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Kumar pointed out the party's shortcomings in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

    Also read: 'Want to make this place Karachi...': BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya confronts hotel owner in Jaipur (WATCH)

    During the parliamentary session, Senthil Kumar asserted, "The power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi which we generally call the Gau Mutra states." This statement has sparked debate and raised eyebrows, as it associates the BJP's electoral success with a particular region.

    The BJP has indeed performed well in the Hindi heartland states, securing notable victories in assembly elections, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. These states are considered crucial for any political party aiming to form a strong presence at the national level.

    Senthil Kumar went on to emphasize the BJP's perceived failures in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This observation underscores the regional variations in political dynamics and the BJP's challenges in making significant inroads in the southern regions.

    Also read: 'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

    This isn't the first instance of Senthil Kumar using the term 'Gau Mutra states.' In 2022, while discussing the National Education Policy, the DMK MP had previously employed the controversial term, indicating a recurring theme in his statements.

    The MP's remarks have sparked a debate on regional politics, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of using such terms. Critics argue that such categorizations may deepen regional divides and undermine the diversity of India's political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story snt

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

    Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Global Technology Summit 2023

    'Policymakers need to embed technology in reforms; India is doing it today...' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at GTS 2023

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post AJR

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; see Facebook post

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Cyclone Michaung: Kerala ready to help Tamil Nadu amid flood crisis, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Delhi Apollo Hospital faces allegations of illegal kidney trade with Myanmar; prompts health inquiry snt

    Delhi's Apollo Hospital faces allegations of illegal kidney trade with Myanmar; IMCL refutes claims

    Recent Stories

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story snt

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata ATG

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    THESE are the cricketers who scored highest runs for RCB vkp

    IPL: These are the cricketers who scored highest runs for RCB

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon