'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)

In a fiery and assertive speech during a public meeting, newly elected BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Jhotwara, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, issued a stern warning to those operating like mafias in the region. With a bold proclamation that he consumes mafias for breakfast, Rathore left no room for ambiguity about his commitment to eradicating criminal elements from the state.

Colonel Rathore minced no words in addressing the alleged mafias, challenging them to either cease their activities or face the consequences. His powerful rhetoric conveyed a clear message that he is prepared to take on these criminal entities with the full force of the law.

The metaphorical declaration of consuming mafias for breakfast is a strong and vivid expression, suggesting Rathore's unwavering determination and confidence in tackling the issue head-on. The use of such strong language reflects the urgency he attaches to the mission of cleansing the system from the influence of organized crime.

"Mafias don't know that I eat them for breakfast. All the mafias listen carefully, stop your criminal activities or else I will eat you for breakfast. I will hunt each one of you down and have you for breakfast. I will dig you out from the pit and destroy you in accordance with the law. If you have the guts, then try stopping me," said a fiery Rathore.

In the recent Rajasthan elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, marking a significant shift in the power dynamics of the state. The assembly elections, conducted on 199 out of 200 seats, saw the BJP securing a historic victory with 115 seats, leaving the Congress with 69. This electoral outcome has not only highlighted the changing political landscape but has also brought to the forefront the BJP's innovative approach, including the strategic fielding of 7 Members of Parliament.

BJP leader Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaipur Rural, secured a decisive victory in the Jhotwara seat. Rathore outperformed Congress candidate Abhishek Chaudhary by an impressive margin of over 50 thousand votes in the assembly elections. Having garnered a total of 147,913 votes, Rathore's triumph demonstrated strong voter support, while Chaudhary received 97,746 votes in the keenly contested electoral battle.

As Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assumes the role of a BJP MLA in Rajasthan, his strong military background, coupled with a commitment to addressing social issues, promises a new era of leadership. His resounding victory and uncompromising stance against the mafia signal a shift towards proactive governance and a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.