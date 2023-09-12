Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DMK leader accepts party joined INDIA alliance to end Sanatana Dharma; video goes viral (WATCH)

    On September 2, Udhayanidhi's speech at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' created a political storm when he equated Sanatana Dharma with diseases and emphasized the need for its eradication.

    DMK leader accepts party joined INDIA alliance to end Sanatana Dharma; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    In a recent social media uproar, a video clip featuring DMK minister K Ponmudy went viral, wherein he purportedly stated that the INDIA alliance was established to combat Sanatana Dharma. Ponmudy made these remarks at a conference aimed at eradicating Sanatana Dharma, which had already garnered attention due to Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, likening Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria, corona, and dengue during the same event.

    On September 2, Udhayanidhi's speech at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' created a political storm when he equated Sanatana Dharma with diseases and emphasized the need for its eradication.

     

    He stated, "There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can't merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatana is also like this."

    Expressing gratitude to the conference organizers for providing him with a platform to advocate for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, he further elaborated, "Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task. What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but 'permanence,' something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatana."

    Following the outrage sparked by his speech across various quarters, Udhayanidhi clarified that he "never called for the genocide" of those who adhere to Sanatana Dharma.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
