The DMK Students' Wing held a large-scale protest in Chennai, condemning the Union Government's education policies like NEET. Led by J Veeramani and Raja, the demonstration also saw sharp attacks on the 'weak' state government.

DMK Stages Massive Protest Against Centre's Policies

The DMK Students' Wing on Tuesday held a large-scale protest in Chennai's Saidapet area, condemning the Union BJP Government over its education policies and raising multiple state-level issues. The demonstration, which saw participation of over 1,000 members, was led by Students' Wing Secretary J Veeramani and inaugurated by DMK Deputy General Secretary. Raja. The protest was organised against issues including NEET, PM SHRI, and what the party described as the "imposition" of Hindi and Sanskrit through the three-language policy in CBSE schools.

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Demonstrators also demanded the withdrawal of the VBSA Bill and raised slogans targeting the Centre. Participants wore black T-shirts featuring DMK President M.K. Stalin with the slogan "People's Chief Minister" and carried placards reading "#BanNEET" and "Let the Tamil Flame Spread."

Raja Slams Union and State Governments

During the event, Raja launched a sharp attack on both the Union Government and the opposition in Tamil Nadu, referring to the state dispensation as a "sofa government" and alleging that it lacked the courage to question Delhi. "This is a government that does not have the strength to stand up to the Union Government," he said. He further alleged that the state leadership was politically weak in confronting the Centre, adding, "There is not even one minister in Tamil Nadu who dares to speak against Delhi."

Taking a dig at political opponents, Raja also remarked that Chief Minister Vijay was spending time "rehearsing speeches in front of a mirror" and criticised him for focusing on attacks against the DMK instead of outlining governance priorities. Warning of escalation, Raja said, "If Modi, like Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, boasts that the DMK is not in power, then, with the permission of the DMK President, the Students' Wing and Youth Wing will fill the prisons of Tamil Nadu." He added that the DMK would soon intensify statewide agitations against both the Union and State governments if its concerns were not addressed.

The protest also saw tributes being paid to students who reportedly died in connection with NEET-related issues, while organisers reiterated their demand for the scrapping of NEET and related policies.