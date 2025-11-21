Hindu Makkal Katchi's Arjun Sampath has accused DMK leaders of creating a hostile environment for PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, alleging a district secretary openly called for his assassination and demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

Hindu Makkal Katchi Alleges Hostile Environment Against PM

Hindu Makkal Katchi founding president Arjun Sampath on Friday alleged that DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu were creating a hostile environment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that a DMK district secretary openly called for the Prime Minister's assassination during the party's recent protests.

Addressing the press conference in Madurai, Sampath said, "When the Prime Minister arrived, a few other parties burned his effigy. It is the DMK that instigated this. A DMK district secretary is openly saying that the Prime Minister should be killed. Yet, no action has been taken against him. Whenever Amit Shah, the President, or the Prime Minister visit Tamil Nadu, security lapses are created. The DMK is creating an environment in Tamil Nadu that the Prime Minister should be killed. The NIA must investigate this; otherwise, the Hindu Makkal Katchi members will lay siege to the DMK district secretary who spoke against the Prime Minister."

The remarks came after DMK South District Secretary Jayapalan reportedly compared Prime Minister Modi to the demon king Narakasura during political commentary in the state.

DMK Slams Modi Govt Over Farmers' Plight

Earlier on Thursday, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Coimbatore, DMK leader TKS Elangovan slammed the Modi government over the condition of farmers and alleged that they are still agitating.

Speaking to ANI, TKS Elangovan said, "He has to rely only on money. They paid Rs 10,000 to every woman in Bihar. They had won... It is a corrupt party. When a group of farmers was going to Delhi to agitate against the government of India, they were stopped in Nagpur and sent back. That is how the Modi government treats the farmers. Farmers are still agitating. They brought three legislations. The entire farmers' community were agitating, and they had to withdraw that."

PM Modi Promotes Natural Farming

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is actively encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming, and lakhs of farmers have joined the National Mission on Natural Farming launched about a year back.

Addressing the gathering at the South India Natural Farming Summit, PM Modi said that expansion of natural farming is the demand of the 21st century in the farming sector. (ANI)