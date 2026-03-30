DMK leader M M Abdulla expresses confidence that the party will face no challenges in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, citing their governance and welfare performance over the last five years and the high public anticipation for their manifesto.

DMK Confident in Poll Prospects

DMK leader M M Abdulla on Monday expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not face any challenges in the upcoming elections, citing the party's performance over the last five years. Speaking on the issue, Abdulla said the party has delivered effectively on governance and welfare, which would reflect in electoral support. "I feel we won't have any problem facing the elections as we have been doing very well in the last 5 years," he said.

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He further stated that in Tamil Nadu, people traditionally look forward to the DMK's manifesto compared to other parties, adding that the party has introduced several schemes and enhanced benefits in existing ones. "Normally in Tamil Nadu, people always expect DMK's manifesto over other parties. As people expected, we have given a lot of schemes and have also added more advantages to the running schemes," he added.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4. Major parties contesting the elections include the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

DMK Alliance Seat-Sharing

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners.

These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.