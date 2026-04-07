DMK candidate R Mahesh campaigns in Kanniyakumari, confident of the party's alliance winning over 200 seats. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin conducts an outreach campaign in Mayiladuthurai, interacting directly with voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

DMK Candidate Expresses Confidence in Kanniyakumari

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate R Mahesh, contesting from the Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, held an election campaign in the Aralvaimozhi area on Tuesday, accompanied by party and alliance workers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to supporters, R. Mahesh said, "I have been selected by Chief Minister Stalin as the Assembly constituency candidate from Kanniyakumari. We are receiving tremendous support from our alliance partners, including the Congress and Left parties. We are united, with no internal disputes."

He highlighted the massive public turnout at a recent rally, adding, "Two days ago, CM Stalin visited Scott College for a rally. A large number of people from Kanniyakumari gathered there to listen to the Chief Minister. We are confident that our alliance will win more than 200 seats, and once again, our leader Stalin will become the Chief Minister."

On allegations from opposition parties, Mahesh dismissed them as unfounded. "The allegations made by the opposition party and their candidate against us are completely baseless, as they have no development agenda," he said. Mahesh reiterated the focus on development and governance as key issues for the electorate in Kanniyakumari.

CM Stalin's Grassroots Campaign

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin interacted with residents of Sirkazhi town in Mayiladuthurai district as part of an early morning outreach campaign ahead of the Assembly elections, engaging directly with voters and seeking support for the DMK-led alliance.

Stalin undertook a morning walk through the Serkazhi town area, where he stopped at a small tea shop, interacted with locals, and appealed for votes in favour of the DMK and its allies. The Chief Minister was seen sharing tea with residents, exchanging greetings and holding informal conversations.

Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur constituency, has been actively engaging with voters across the state, campaigning for his party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)