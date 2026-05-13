DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth slammed the appointment of an astrologer as OSD to TN CM Vijay and raised horse-trading concerns. She also welcomed the govt's inclusive approach, the formation of a Women's Task Force and TASMAC shop closures.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth on Wednesday strongly condemned the appointment of astrologer Rathin Pandey as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, calling it "highly condemnable on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu." She also raised concerns over alleged horse-trading while welcoming several of its early initiatives. "The appointment of astrologer Rathin Pandey as OSD to the Chief Minister is highly condemnable on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu," she said in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Concerns Over Transparency and Horse-Trading

Raising the issue of horse-trading, Premalatha reminded the Chief Minister of his promise of transparent governance. "You had assured that your government would function transparently. In the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, incidents of horse-trading have taken place to get MLAs, and it is unfortunate that we still have to speak about such matters in this Assembly," she said.

She also questioned why some leaders allegedly covered their faces while visiting CM Vijay at his residence, demanding that their identities be made public. "Why did some leaders cover their faces while going to meet Chief Minister Vijay at his residence? Everyone has to know who that person is. His name needs to be released," she said.

DMDK Welcomes Govt Initiatives

On a positive note, Premalatha welcomed the Chief Minister's inclusive approach towards opposition parties. "The Chief Minister did not see opposition parties as enemy parties. The CM has met everyone. Leaders, the people of Tamil Nadu, as well as party cadres, gave him a grand welcome, and we appreciate his act," she said.

She also welcomed the government's announcement regarding the formation of a Women's Task Force and supported the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops across the state. "The announcement regarding the formation of a Women's Task Force is welcome. The closure of 717 TASMAC shops has been supported and welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu, and even DMDK welcomes it," she said. She added that the government should act as a safeguard for the younger generation.

Support for TVK Government

Meanwhile, Congress, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs on Wednesday extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, as the Tamil Nadu Assembly took up the motion for the Vote of Confidence.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. (ANI)