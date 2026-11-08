Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has appealed to Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay to support the Mekedatu balancing reservoir, promising adherence to Supreme Court mandates and highlighting mutual benefits for both states' agriculture and industry.

DK Shivakumar Appeals for Mekedatu Cooperation

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday issued a strong appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for unity and cooperation on the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir, asserting that the days of interstate water disputes are over. Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is operating strictly within the legal framework established by the Supreme Court of India, which mandates the release of 177 TMC of Cauvery water annually to Tamil Nadu.

Legal Basis and Project Benefits

"I hope that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister know the law of the land. No need of permission from anyone. The Supreme Court of India has already given permission. That Karnataka is eligible to build the dam on its own site. And it has put a condition that we should give them 177 TMC of water. That is the condition," he said. He underlined that the Mekedatu reservoir will ultimately benefit both states and act as a crucial balancing system for the region during water shortages.

"Tamil Nadu will have more benefit from the Mekedatu reservoir. Balance it is called a balancing reservoir," he said.

Environmental Compliance and State Unity

Shivakumar said that the state has already initiated the compensatory afforestation process across at least 5400 hectares of forest land to offset environmental requirements. "We have already identified about 5400 hectares of forest land in other parts, which we are going to give to the forest department. So already that process is work on the way. As soon as it is finished, we are going to apply there. The water commission will have to take a decision. So Karnataka stands united," he said.

Shivakumar reassured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that Karnataka would honour its commitment and would not misuse the water reserve. "Cutting across the party line, all the BJP leaders and the NDA leaders have agreed that they are also going to stand and support on this matter. I appeal to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; please send a team. We will not misuse this. We stand by our word. You please send this team," he said.

He emphasised, "There's no question of fighting. The fighting days are over. The Supreme Court has given a verdict. Let us respect the law of this land. Let us work together. Let us share water. Let us share the unity between ourselves. We all are one." The Karnataka Chief Minister reiterated that the water sharing will benefit all the sections of the society in both States.

"It is a country river, the Kaveri, which flows and is helping all the people of every section of the society. It is helping for drinking water, it is helping for animals, it is helping for agriculture, it is helping for industries of both Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Kerala," he said. He added that the Kaveri basin is a nation's gift and urged CM Vijay to strengthen the States and keep farmers happy.