Congress's DK Shivakumar questioned the LDF's development record in Kerala, citing a lack of progress in CM Pinarayi Vijayan's own district. Priyanka Gandhi raised concerns over rising unemployment among the state's educated youth.

Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar questioned the development record of the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Keralam, alleging a lack of progress even in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district. Addressing a press conference here, Shivakumar said, "What has the LDF government given to Kerala in terms of development? Kannur is the district of the CM. I spoke to a lot of workers there. I asked if any tourism and investment opportunities have come to the state. They told me nothing has been done for this district. I realised that when the CM's own district has not been developed."

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He alleged that the absence of investment and infrastructure growth reflects the government's overall performance, as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi on Unemployment

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi raised concerns over rising unemployment among educated youth in the state. Addressing a gathering in Peravoor, she said, "I see very closely the problems and struggles that you face. The people I come across are well-educated. When I meet young people in Keralam who are well educated, very often they do not have jobs, and if they do, those jobs are outside the state."

She added that despite significant investment in education by families, employment opportunities within Keralam remain limited, forcing migration.

Kerala Assembly Elections

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past decade.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking the first time since 1977 that an incumbent government was re-elected. The United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win any seats.