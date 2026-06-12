Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, pushing for the implementation of the Mekedatu order and resolution for the Krishna and Mhadei water disputes. He also highlighted the delay in the release of Rs 5,300 crore.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to push for the implementation of the Supreme Court's Mekedatu order on Krishna water and address pending releases under the Mhadei water project, highlighting the state's urgent water concerns. Karnataka's CM formally requested the implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the Mekedatu project. Furthermore, he sought a resolution on the Krishna water award and the long-standing Mhadei water-sharing issue. Shivakumar expressed concern over the delay in the release of Rs 5,300 crore--funds he noted have been stalled at the cabinet committee level.

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Speaking to ANI, CM Shivakumar said, "We met the Union Minister for Water Resources, Jal Shakti. We have appraised our request to implement the Supreme Court order of Mekedatu, on the Krishna water; the award has to be done. We have also raised the issue of the Mhadei water issue. We were supposed to get Rs 5,300 crores, which has been kept in the cabinet company, still not been released. I think they will look up and the ministers coming to Karnataka on the 25th. We will welcome him. I think two chiefs are also supposed to come there. We hope injustice will not be done to us."

CM Details Key Projects in Representation

Further, in a post on X, Karnatka CM Shivakumar highlighted submitting a detailed representation to the Union Government CR Patil on key water projects and pending proposals critical for the state's irrigation, drinking water, and farmers' welfare. Met Hon’ble Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri @CRPaatil avaru in New Delhi along with Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Shri @RLR_BTM and submitted a detailed representation on several important water resource projects and pending proposals concerning Karnataka. I urged the… pic.twitter.com/0QHu3EFYXY — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 12, 2026

"Met Union Jal Shakti Minister @CRPaatil avaru in New Delhi along with Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Shri @RLR_BTM and submitted a detailed representation on several important water resource projects and pending proposals concerning Karnataka. I urged the Union Government to expedite clearances and support for key initiatives, including Mekedatu, notification of the KWDT II Award, release of committed assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project, and approvals for the Kalasa Banduri projects, along with other proposals pending before the Union Government. These projects are critical for irrigation, drinking water security, drought mitigation, and the welfare of millions of farmers across the state. I look forward to the Union Government's timely support and positive consideration of these proposals. Protecting Karnataka's rightful water interests and enabling these projects is essential for our farmers and our state's long-term growth."

Broader Developmental Needs Raised with PM Modi

Regarding a letter submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivakumar stated the communication covers a broad spectrum of Karnataka's developmental needs, including agriculture, irrigation, urban infrastructure, and mobility.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivakumar added, "This is connected to all the developments of Karnataka. It may be agriculture, irrigation, urban development, or mobility; all these issues have been raised. I think they will examine and look at it..." (ANI)