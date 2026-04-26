Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and J&K CM Omar Abdullah joined 32,000 participants at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Both leaders praised the event's organisation and its positive impact on promoting fitness and enhancing Bengaluru's global image.

DK Shivakumar Applauds TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday participated in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026, joining around 32,000 participants in a city-wide celebration of fitness, endurance and sportsmanship. The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the successful organisation of the event and said such large-scale international sporting events enhance Bengaluru's global image and visibility.

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Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "...I participated in the TCS 10K marathon. Both the Governor and I took part as we had agreed to do earlier. Around 32,000 people participated... Inspections were also carried out for around five to six days. We even got the feedback that the track was very good. It was organised very well this time... Organising events like this will be very beneficial for Bengaluru."

He further said that the event reflects Bengaluru's growing status as a global sporting destination and helps promote fitness culture among citizens, while also strengthening the city's reputation in hosting international-standard events.

Omar Abdullah Praises 'World-Class' Event

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in the 18th edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru. The race is a World Athletics Gold Label Race and is promoted by Procam International.

Speaking to the media following the run, Abdullah lauded the ProCamp, Karnataka and Bengaluru administration for the "excellent" arrangements. He said that during the run, which he described as tough due to the humidity, he met with people from different parts of the country, as well as foreign participants.

"It was a tough run. I started a bit too fast, and then the humidity of Bengaluru caught up with me. But the crowds were amazing. I've run in other cities as well, but the passion and the support that I saw from the crowds here in Bengaluru was absolutely amazing. It really gives us a lot of energy. And the arrangements, particularly from ProCamp and the administration of Karnataka and the Bengaluru City administration, are really superb. Excellent event," he said.

"It's great to see not just the enthusiasm within Bengaluru, but this is a world-class event. So people come from all corners. I mean, look at me. I've come all the way from Jammu and Kashmir. People come from other corners of the country. I met people who'd come from the Northeast, and then so many foreign participants. It's a great event for the city," he added.

'Inspiration for the Youth'

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA NA Harris, who also attended the event, expressed pride in the event and appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir CM for his participation, noting him as an inspiration for the youth.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru continues to be regarded as one of the premier 10-kilometre road races globally, bringing together elite athletes and amateur runners, while promoting fitness culture and community engagement in the city. (ANI)