Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said he was happy about AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's assurance to Satish Jarkiholi on resolving the leadership issue in Karnataka. The DCM was speaking to reporters at the Karnataka State Higher Education Council here.

Responses on Other Issues

When asked about CM's article and series of tweets, he said, "I don't have any information on that."

Replying to a question on Bagalkote violence, he said, "I returned to Bengaluru from Assam last night, and I was very tired. I don't have any information on that yet, will seek details of it."

Asked if the government would give compensation to the victims in Bagalkote in view of the Congress delegation's visit, he said a decision would be taken after officials give a report.

Asked about BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju saying he had not demanded any funds for allowing garbage dumping in his constituency, he said, "We will talk about it later.

On Leadership Change and Cabinet Reshuffle

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deflected from commenting on the cabinet reshuffle speculations, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will himself respond "when the time comes."

Speaking to reporters at the State Election Commission on Bellary Road, Shivakumar reiterated that leadership decisions are made by the party's High Command. "H C Mahadevappa is a big man, and now he is also part of the High Command. I don't want to talk about it; the party will decide on this," Shivakumar said without commenting further on Minister of Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa's comment about the leadership change.

"As stated earlier, the leadership issue is a matter to be decided by the High Command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know about the decision. This is not a secretive deal; Siddaramaiah himself will give the message to the people of the state when the time comes," the Deputy Chief Minister clarified.

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. (ANI)