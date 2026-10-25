Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar calls for a society driven by knowledge and social justice, rejecting caste-based politics while highlighting his government's commitment to welfare, secular harmony, and the principles of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar.

Prioritizing Knowledge Over Caste

Asserting that the nation can truly prosper only when anchored in wisdom, equality, and social justice, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday stated that society must discard caste considerations and instead prioritise knowledge. Speaking at the International Buddhist Mahasammelan held in Chamarajanagar, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "We don't need a society that asks caste. We need a society that asks knowledge. Buddha is a symbol of knowledge; Ambedkar is a symbol of social justice. Only if three lights - Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar - shine, India can shine."

"I don't believe in caste. I believe only in principles. Buddha Guru said power should be for serving people, not for one person. Our government is also walking on the same path. Through the Prajaseva department, government services are being delivered to people's doorsteps," he added.

Rejecting Divisive Narratives

Taking a sharp swipe at political opponents, Shivakumar urged citizens to reject divisive narratives and politics rooted in animosity. "Buddha said hatred should be kept away. But some people are jealous seeing this DK Shivakumar's administration. As our Siddaramaiah says, lies are the household goods for some. They are trying to create unrest in society out of jealousy. I pray to this Buddha and to the descendants of this Buddha. You must answer such people through your vote. You have the power to end the politics of those who do politics out of hatred and jealousy in this state," he said.

Policy Announcements and Secular Harmony

Making key policy announcements at the convention, Shivakumar informed that the state government is actively considering establishing a Buddhist University. "It will be discussed and decided in a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru regarding the Buddhist University," he announced. He further shared that the next International Buddhist Conference would be hosted in the Bengaluru South district, while another may be organised in Belagavi as proposed by Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Underlining secular harmony, Shivakumar noted, "Religion is not the property of anyone's house. Hindu religion also is not the property of anyone. Religions may be different. But in their core principles, values of humanity and devotion are important. Everyone should live with mutual respect while following their religion and practices."

Government Welfare Initiatives

Highlighting the state government's welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister pointed out that the administration's priority is to transform the lives of the poor and marginalised. "Our government has given Bhu Guarantee to provide houses, sites, land and khata to people with proper documents. The system of giving title deeds to the eligible is being strengthened. In this regard, responsibility of the Revenue Department has been given to Dr G Parameshwara, who is going to take revolutionary steps. A goal has been set to provide more than 10 lakh sites to the poor in the next two years. Programme is being formulated to give five lakh sites this year," he said.

Detailing the impact of the five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar stated, "Five guarantee schemes of Congress government are helping people's lives. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, free electricity up to 200 units per house; under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of house; free bus travel for women and students; 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme; and assistance to youth through the Yuva Nidhi scheme are being given."

"For the free electricity facility given to farmers' pumpsets, this year the government has a liability of about Rs 30,000 crore expenditure. Due to lack of rain, electricity usage for agricultural activities may increase. All these issues are being discussed with electricity department officials," he added. He further challenged, "This government came to power because people gave 136 seats. It is our duty to repay people's debt. Let BJP and JDS show if they have implemented even a single programme that helps poor people's lives."

Commitment to Social Justice

Turning towards the topic of reservation, Shivakumar said, "Reservation is not just opportunity. It is a system to make way for those who are away from opportunities to come forward. Progress of society is possible only through social justice and equality. Government's aspiration is to bring change in the lives of poor, exploited and deprived communities. Government programmes are being formulated based on the principles of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. Many poor farmers are finding it difficult to do farming without plough and cattle. To help such farmers, the 'Negilayogi' programme is being started to provide facilities to plough land free of cost."

Concluding his address, Shivakumar underscored that political power is transitory and must be wielded with humility. "It is easy to set fire. But difficult to build a house. More important than building houses, hearts should be joined. Man can build walls and divide people. But our Congress government's thought is to build bridges and unite people. Power and positions are not permanent. What matters is what contribution we have given to people's lives while in power. Power will not be used to take revenge on anyone. Government is always ready to serve people and fulfil their demands," he assured.