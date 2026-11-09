On Diwali night, two separate fire incidents broke out in Ghaziabad and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Emergency services swiftly responded to control the blazes at a residential apartment and a plastic warehouse. No casualties were reported in either case.

Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad apartment

A sudden fire broke out in a residential apartment in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republik area, triggering prompt action from emergency services, officials said. The incident took place on the night of Diwali (Sunday)at 8:00 PM inside a flat on the 10th floor of the GS 7 building in Crossing Republik. Chief Fire Officer Saurabh Singh stated that the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service immediately dispatched three fire engines to the spot after receiving the information. The Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control and extinguish the blaze completely, preventing it from spreading to adjacent apartments in the building.

"At 8 p.m., we received a report of a fire in a flat on the 10th floor of GS 7 Crossing Republic. Three fire engines arrived immediately. The fire was completely extinguished. There were no casualties in the incident," he said. Further details are awaited.

Major warehouse fire in Lucknow

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a massive fire broke out at a scrap dealer's plastic warehouse in Chhota Devi Kheda village under the jurisdiction of Ashiyana police station, officials said here late Sunday night. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Suchit Pratap Singh, Fire Station Officer (FSO), Sarojini Nagar, said that the department received the distress call around 9:47 PM. "At 21:47, a caller named Pawan informed us that a fire had broken out in a plastic warehouse and was spreading very rapidly. Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, we dispatched two fire tenders," Singh said.

The official further stated that due to the combustible nature of the plastic materials, the blaze escalated quickly, prompting the deployment of additional units. "Upon arrival, I observed that the fire was extremely intense, with the plastic warehouse burning fiercely. I immediately alerted the control room about the severity of the blaze and requested three additional fire tenders. The fire is currently being brought under control with the help of a total of six fire tenders. There have been no casualties," the FSO added.