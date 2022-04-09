Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi to witness severe heatwave conditions on Saturday, April 9

    On Saturday morning, the nation's capital reported 19.9 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Delhi will witness a heatwave condition on Saturday, with the highest temperature settling at nearly 42 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department. 

    At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was repotted at 48 per cent.

    Delhi was roasted by a 'severe heatwave' on Friday, with a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above average and the highest this year.

    The meteorological office gave an orange alert and cautioning of a 'severe heatwave' in Delhi.

    The IMD has four colour codes to indicate the weather warnings, including green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). 

    A 'heatwave' is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 notches above usual.

    As per IMD, the 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches. 

    The Air Quality of Delhi remains 'poor'  as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 at 8 AM, the Central Pollution Control Board data displayed.

    An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor', 401 to 500 'severe.'
     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
