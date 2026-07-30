A Vigilance Court in Dehradun has issued a notice to Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi in a disproportionate assets case. He has been directed to appear before the court on September 3 to present his side in the long-pending matter.

A Vigilance Court in Dehradun has issued a notice to Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi in a disproportionate assets case, directing him to appear before the court and present his side on September 3. The notice, issued ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, has added a fresh political dimension to the case. While the matter is currently sub judice, it is being viewed through both legal and political lenses.

Court Proceedings and Notice

The case came up for hearing on July 25 before the Court of the Special Judge (Vigilance) in Dehradun. During the proceedings, counsel for the complainant, Pankaj Singh Kshetri, presented arguments before the court. Following the hearing, the court directed that a notice be issued to Ganesh Joshi under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The court observed that before passing any order, the respondent must be given a fair opportunity to present his case. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 3.

Case Background

The disproportionate assets case has been under legal scrutiny for the past several years. The complainant has alleged a significant discrepancy between Ganesh Joshi's declared income and the assets allegedly in his possession, and has sought an impartial investigation into the matter. Based on the complaint, the case has been examined by the Vigilance authorities and is now before the court.